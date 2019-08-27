With the first three races at Silverstone, Shanghai and Fuji being in temperate climates, Goodyear will initially focus on working closely with the teams to optimise the A and C around their cars. They then will consider introducing their third specification at the Bahrain (December 14th ) or São Paulo (February 1st) events. Looking ahead to Silverstone, the new track surface is expected to have a major impact on race strategy: “Testing has shown that recent resurfacing has created a very high grip circuit that puts heavy loads through the tyres. We’ve also noticed the surface takes longer to ‘rubber in’ after rainfall which is one of the reasons we’ve chosen softer compounds to give drivers the confidence to push hard on new tyres after a pit-stop” added Mike. Due to the resurfacing, the FIA has relaxed the regulations to allow teams to use an additional set of tyres during the event. This change is expected to turn the four hour race into a series of flat-out sprints between pit-stops, which is another reason that Goodyear has chosen an aggressive tyre selection strategy.