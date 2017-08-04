2017 Hankook Golf Classic continues to support Transaid charity

Hankook staff together with a selection of tyre retailers and Fleet Managers took to the golf course on the 29th June for the Hankook Golf Classic North which took place at Worsley Park Hotel & Country Club in Manchester. The event raised £395 for Transaid, an international charity who tackle poverty and disadvantage by building transport skills and knowledge in the developing world.

Previously, Hankook has held one centrally located golf event each year, but this year sees two events taking place – the North at Worsley and a South which will be held at Hanbury Manor Hotel & Country Club in Hertfordshire in July.

Brett Emerson UK Sales Director (second right) with his team

Despite the intermittent rain showers, the day was a great success with the winning team which included John Hinks from NRG Fleet Services, Alistair Martin from Stewartry Tyres, James France from Dexel Tyre Co and Mark Mellon from Dexel Tyre Co. The individual winner was Dave Webster from G Brocklehurst Transport, with Steve Buckley from Buckley Transport coming second and Alan Payling from APT Tyres a respectable third. Other prize winners included Peter Housby from Bulmans Bulk Haulage for Nearest the Pin and Richard Midgley from Link Tyre Sales with Longest Drive.

Ian Woofinden of NRG Fleet Services said “Thank you to all at Hankook for such a fantastic day and evening at the 2017 Hankook Classic North. The guys and I thoroughly enjoyed the golf and the course, and equally we all had a wonderfully enjoyable and entertaining evening. The effort that goes into organising such events is incredible, and often goes unnoticed, so a special thanks to Hankook for all the hard work and effort that went in to ensuring the day went so smoothly.” Brett Emerson, Sales Director at Hankook Tyre UK added “It was wonderful to witness everyone enjoy the day and we look forward to many more events such as this in the future.”