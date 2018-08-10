2018 NTDA Tyre Industry Awards Finalists Announced

The NTDA has, today, announced the finalists for its 2018 Tyre Industry Awards. The awards will be presented at a ceremony sponsored by tyre manufacturer Sailun which will take place at the Association’s 89thAnnual Dinner on 4thOctober at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Milton Keynes. The dinner sponsor this year, is tyre wholesaler Land Tyre Services and the awards will be hosted by TV personality and sports presenter Mark Durden-Smith.

The finalists are:

Aftermarket Equipment Supplier of the Year Award - sponsored by Automechanika Birmingham:

· Apaseal & Pang UK Ltd

· DM Supplies (NI) Ltd

· Harvie Tyres Ltd

· Pro-Align Ltd

· Rema Tip Top Automotive UK Ltd

Apprentice of the Year Award – sponsored by the Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights

· Brynley Baldwyn, Kwik Fit

· Ryan O'Keefe, Kwik Fit

Industry Marketing Campaign of the Year Award – sponsored by Scots Auto Scene

· Bridgestone UK Ltd

· Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd

· Westgate Tyres

· Yokohama HPT Ltd

Product Innovation of the Year Award – sponsored by The Parts Alliance:

· Autogem Invicta Ltd

· Michelin Tyre plc

· Pneumatic Components Ltd (PCL)

· Rema Tip Top Automotive UK Ltd

Staff Training & Development Initiative of the Year Award – sponsored by Trelleborg Wheel Systems UK Ltd

· Bridgestone UK Ltd

· Merityre Specialists Ltd

· MichelinTyre plc

· PFTP Ltd

· Pirelli Tyres Ltd

Truck & Agricultural Tyre Supplier of the Year Award – sponsored by Maritime Cargo Services

· GB Tyres UK Ltd

· Kirkby Tyre Ltd

· The Lodge Tyre Company Ltd

Tyre Manufacturer of the Year Award – sponsored by Maritime Cargo Services

· Bridgestone UK Ltd

· Hankook Tyre UK Ltd

· Pirelli Tyres Ltd

· Yokohama HPT Ltd

Tyre Retailer of the Year Awards – sponsored by Pirelli Tyres Ltd:

· HiQ Tyres & Autocare

· Merityre Specialists Ltd

· Pro Tyre

· STS Tyre Pros

· The Universal Tyre Co (Deptford) Ltd

· Westgate Tyres

Tyre Wholesaler of the Year – sponsored by Compilator

· Kirkby Tyre Ltd

· Stapleton's (Tyre Services) Ltd

Other awards for which the recipients will be announced on the evening are:

· Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Tyre Industry – sponsored by Hankook Tyre UK Ltd

· REACT Commercial Tyre Technician of the Year Award – sponsored by Jelf Beaumonts

Speaking about the finalists, NTDA Chief Executive Stefan Hay said: “Once again we’ve had a great response to the awards. Lots of different companies have entered including some of our newer members and we are also really delighted to have the support of three new sponsors this year. Of course, we would love to see more of our tyre distributors engaging with the awards and entering their businesses and technicians across the many categories and to be honest we’re surprised they haven’t, but nevertheless, with over 500 guests already booked for the dinner and close to 200 for the Tyre Industry Conference sponsored by DG International, which precedes the dinner, I’m sure the event will be fantastic and, once again, one to remember!”