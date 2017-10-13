2018 Tyre Industry Awards Finalists

At the packed 88th Annual Dinner and Tyre Industry Awards, held at Double Tree by Hilton, Milton Keynes, for the first time, the winners are listed below.

REACT COMMERCIAL TYRE TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR:

(Sponsored by NTDA)

Joint Winners: Adam Grimley - Central Tyre (Commercial) Ltd & Tomasz Woiciechowski - Tyre Maintenance Ltd, Lutterworth Depot

AFTERMARKET EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR:

(Sponsored by AUTOMECHANIKA Birmingham)

Rema Tip Top Automotive UK Ltd

INDUSTRY MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR:

(Sponsored by SCOTS AUTOSCENE)

Yokohama HPT Ltd

STAFF TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR:

(Sponsored by TRELLEBORG INDUSTRIAL TYRES)

Kwik Fit (GB) Ltd

TRUCK AND AGRICULTURAL TYRE SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

(Sponsored by JELF BEAUMONTS)

The Lodge Tyre Company Ltd

TYRE WHOLESALER OF THE YEAR

(Sponsored by ZENISES)

Kirkby Tyres Ltd

TYRE MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR

(Sponsored by MARITIME CARGO SERVICES)

Michelin Tyre Company plc

NATIONAL APPRENTICE TYRE TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

(Sponsored by (The Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights)

Kimber Locker - STS Tyre Pro, Banbury

TYRE RETAIL CENTRE OF THE Year:

(Sponsored by PIRELLI)

Ian Brown Tyres Ltd - Malton

NTDA NATIONAL CHAIRMAN'S AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE TYRE INDUSTRY

(Sponsored by HANKOOK TYRE UK LTD

Cliff Jones - Rema Tip Top Automotive UK Ltd

INSTALLATION OF NEW NTDA HONORARY LIFE MEMBERS

Ashley Croft, Mike Craddock, Steven Callow