2019 NTDA Tyre Industry Awards Finalists Announced

The NTDA has announced the finalists for its 2019 Tyre Industry Awards. The awards will be presented at a ceremony sponsored, as usual, by tyre manufacturer Sailun and which will take place at the Association’s 90th Annual Dinner on Thursday 3rd October at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Birmingham. The dinner sponsor this year is, once again, tyre wholesaler Land Tyre Serviceand the awards will be hosted by popular TV comedian Mark Watson.

The finalists this year, which include many familiar, but also notso familiar, names are:

Aftermarket Equipment Supplier of the Year Award – sponsored by Automechanika Birmingham:

Apaseal N.I. Ltd

Autogem Invicta Ltd

DM Supplies (N.I.) Ltd

Harvie Tyres Ltd

Rema Tip Top Automotive UK Ltd

Apprentice of the Year Award – sponsored by the Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights:

Joseph Beaver, Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd

Tristan Carter, Kwik Fit (GB) Ltd

Ryan Clark, Kwik Fit (GB) Ltd

Industry Marketing Campaign of the Year Award – sponsored by Scots Auto Scene:

Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, UK Branch

Continental Tyre Group Ltd

Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd

Stone Tyres Ltd

Westgate Tyres

Yokohama HPT Ltd

Product Innovation of the Year Award – sponsored by The Parts Alliance:

Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, UK Branch

Michelin Tyre plc

Rema Tip Top Automotive UK Ltd

REACT Commercial Tyre Technician of the Year Award – sponsored by Continental Tyre Group Ltd

Ashley Bradley, Lodge Tyre Co. Ltd

Barry Garbett, Lodge Tyre Co. Ltd

Kevin Greasley, Lodge Tyre Co. Ltd

Russell Moss, Roadside Safety Ltd

Adrian Sainsbury, Protyre

Staff Training & Development Initiative of the Year Award – sponsored by Traxx Tyres

Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, UK Branch

Continental Tyre Group Ltd

Kwik Fit GB Ltd

Merityre Specialists Ltd

Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd

Pirelli Tyres Ltd

Roadside Safety Ltd

Stapleton’s (Tyre Services) Ltd

Truck & Agricultural Tyre Supplier of the Year Award – sponsored by Trelleborg Industrial Tyres UK Ltd.

GB Tyres UK Ltd

Kirkby Tyre Ltd

The Lodge Tyre Company Ltd

Tyre Manufacturer of the Year Award – sponsored by Jelf

Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, UK Branch

Continental Tyre Group Ltd

Hankook Tyre UK Ltd

Michelin Tyre plc

Pirelli Tyres Ltd

Yokohama HPT Ltd

Tyre Retailer of the Year Awards – sponsored by Pirelli Tyres Ltd:

Buckley Tyre Service

Lodge Tyre Co. Ltd

Merityre Specialists Ltd

Protyre

Stone Tyres Ltd

Westgate Tyres

Tyre Wholesaler of the Year – sponsored by Compilator / Team Systems:

GB Tyres UK Ltd

Kirkby Tyre Ltd

Stapleton’s (Tyre Services) Ltd

The additional award for which the recipient will be announced on the evening is:

Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Tyre Industry – sponsored by Hankook Tyre UK Ltd

Speaking about the finalists, NTDA Chief Executive Stefan Hay said: “I’m pleased to say, that this year, we’ve had a great response, in particular, to the individual awards for REACT Commercial Tyre Technician of the Year and Apprentice Tyre Technician of the Year. Lots of different companies entered the Tyre Retailer of the Year too including two of our smaller tyre distributor members who only joined the NTDA this year, so it’s great to see them and many other independents in the final. We are also, as always, really delighted to have the support of our sponsors this year, especially as many of them have now supported us for many years. With over 550 guests already booked for the dinner and over 230 for the Tyre Industry Conference, sponsored by Maritime Cargo Services, which precedes the dinner, I’m sure our 90thannual dinner will be absolutely fantastic and a pivotal moment in the Association’s history!”