General
2019 NTDA Tyre Industry Awards Finalists Announced
The NTDA has announced the finalists for its 2019 Tyre Industry Awards. The awards will be presented at a ceremony sponsored, as usual, by tyre manufacturer Sailun and which will take place at the Association’s 90th Annual Dinner on Thursday 3rd October at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Birmingham. The dinner sponsor this year is, once again, tyre wholesaler Land Tyre Serviceand the awards will be hosted by popular TV comedian Mark Watson.
The finalists this year, which include many familiar, but also notso familiar, names are:
Aftermarket Equipment Supplier of the Year Award – sponsored by Automechanika Birmingham:
- Apaseal N.I. Ltd
- Autogem Invicta Ltd
- DM Supplies (N.I.) Ltd
- Harvie Tyres Ltd
- Rema Tip Top Automotive UK Ltd
Apprentice of the Year Award – sponsored by the Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights:
- Joseph Beaver, Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd
- Tristan Carter, Kwik Fit (GB) Ltd
- Ryan Clark, Kwik Fit (GB) Ltd
Industry Marketing Campaign of the Year Award – sponsored by Scots Auto Scene:
- Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, UK Branch
- Continental Tyre Group Ltd
- Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd
- Stone Tyres Ltd
- Westgate Tyres
- Yokohama HPT Ltd
Product Innovation of the Year Award – sponsored by The Parts Alliance:
- Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, UK Branch
- Michelin Tyre plc
- Rema Tip Top Automotive UK Ltd
REACT Commercial Tyre Technician of the Year Award – sponsored by Continental Tyre Group Ltd
- Ashley Bradley, Lodge Tyre Co. Ltd
- Barry Garbett, Lodge Tyre Co. Ltd
- Kevin Greasley, Lodge Tyre Co. Ltd
- Russell Moss, Roadside Safety Ltd
- Adrian Sainsbury, Protyre
Staff Training & Development Initiative of the Year Award – sponsored by Traxx Tyres
- Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, UK Branch
- Continental Tyre Group Ltd
- Kwik Fit GB Ltd
- Merityre Specialists Ltd
- Micheldever Tyre Service Ltd
- Pirelli Tyres Ltd
- Roadside Safety Ltd
- Stapleton’s (Tyre Services) Ltd
Truck & Agricultural Tyre Supplier of the Year Award – sponsored by Trelleborg Industrial Tyres UK Ltd.
- GB Tyres UK Ltd
- Kirkby Tyre Ltd
- The Lodge Tyre Company Ltd
Tyre Manufacturer of the Year Award – sponsored by Jelf
- Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, UK Branch
- Continental Tyre Group Ltd
- Hankook Tyre UK Ltd
- Michelin Tyre plc
- Pirelli Tyres Ltd
- Yokohama HPT Ltd
Tyre Retailer of the Year Awards – sponsored by Pirelli Tyres Ltd:
- Buckley Tyre Service
- Lodge Tyre Co. Ltd
- Merityre Specialists Ltd
- Protyre
- Stone Tyres Ltd
- Westgate Tyres
Tyre Wholesaler of the Year – sponsored by Compilator / Team Systems:
- GB Tyres UK Ltd
- Kirkby Tyre Ltd
- Stapleton’s (Tyre Services) Ltd
The additional award for which the recipient will be announced on the evening is:
Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Tyre Industry – sponsored by Hankook Tyre UK Ltd
Speaking about the finalists, NTDA Chief Executive Stefan Hay said: “I’m pleased to say, that this year, we’ve had a great response, in particular, to the individual awards for REACT Commercial Tyre Technician of the Year and Apprentice Tyre Technician of the Year. Lots of different companies entered the Tyre Retailer of the Year too including two of our smaller tyre distributor members who only joined the NTDA this year, so it’s great to see them and many other independents in the final. We are also, as always, really delighted to have the support of our sponsors this year, especially as many of them have now supported us for many years. With over 550 guests already booked for the dinner and over 230 for the Tyre Industry Conference, sponsored by Maritime Cargo Services, which precedes the dinner, I’m sure our 90thannual dinner will be absolutely fantastic and a pivotal moment in the Association’s history!”
Leave a reply