An estimated 42 per cent of truck fleets in the UK operating 51 or more vehicles are still purchasing tyres on a transactional basis and managing them in-house – a process which Michelin solutions says is likely increasing their costs and environmental footprint.

Paul Davey, Commercial Director of Michelin solutions North Europe, says: “Tyres are a significant operating cost and managing them well helps reduce both tyre wear and fuel usage to levels which are financially and environmentally significant.

“Too many truck tyres are being replaced prematurely, often for convenience because a vehicle or trailer is in the workshop. This has a direct impact on an operator’s bottom line – wasting valuable tread depth and cutting a tyre’s life short in its most fuel-efficient state.

“In contrast, on a pence-per-kilometre (PPK) contract the supplier is aiming to fit as few new tyres as possible,” explains Davey. “Our managed account customers get the reassurance that we’ll fit the best tyres for the job, and then through a process of careful tyre management including regrooving, twinning and turning tyres on the rim, extract the maximum mileage from every single tyre. Our attention to detail also helps to improve safety, compliance and efficiency across their fleet.”

Michelin solutions also offers ‘EFFITIRES™ with fuel commitment’ – a solution designed to make both hauliers’ and own-account operators’ fleets even more efficient, by combining outsourced tyre procurement and expert tyre management with a commitment to saving fuel.



