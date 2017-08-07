A busy month of charitable activity for the NTDA

Firstly, on the 20th of July, Past NTDA National Chairman Stephen Callow, who is a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights, met up with Master Wheelwright Phill Gregson close to the start of ‘Elsie’s Journey’ in memory of his daughter Elsie Georgina who passed away when she was one month old.

Phill, his wife Emily and Phill’s son Aaron are embarking on a 1000 Mile journey, by horse and wagon, from Banks in Lancashire to Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer on the Mediterranean coast of France.

The trip is aimed at supporting the three Charities that helped Phill and Emily during a difficult time. They are the Liverpool Women’s Charity, Alder Hey Children’s Charity and Claire House Children’s Hospice. If you would like to donate to these Charities or support the trip then you can do so by going to the website link given below. http://www.worldwidewheelwright.com/elsies-journey/

On July the 25th, the NTDA Chief Executive Stefan Hay and Immediate Past National Chairman Roger Griggs, who are also both Liverymen of the Worshipful Company of Wheelwrights, attended a funding allocation meeting at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury with fellow Liverymen Richard Proctor, David Viner and Richard Sermon MBE. The Wheelwrights’ Charity 2020 Appeal, which is the NTDA’s current nominated charity, handed over a cheque for £8,435.00 to Martin McElhatton the Chief Executive of WheelPower the national charity for wheelchair sport, which provides opportunities for, often recently, disabled people to play sport and lead healthy active lives.





On Sunday 30th July, Roger Griggs then participated in Ride London 100 to raise further funds for the 2020 Appeal to financially support more aspiring athletes, such as those mentioned above. As the name of the event indicates, Roger did ride 100 miles.

Roger set himself a target of £3,500 in sponsorship on his Just Giving page, but with the help of tyre industry colleagues, fellow Liverymen and friends, he smashed that target and at the last count had raised £4,938.25! Commenting on the experience Roger said: “Mission accomplished! What an experience I had, thoroughly enjoyable and never to be forgotten. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and donated to this wonderful charity.”