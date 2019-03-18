A comprehensive mobile tyre service solution from OBP

With mobile tyre fitting becoming an increasingly popular option for motorists at their home or work premises. It is now considered to be an essential part of the service offered by aspiring retail tyre dealerships and garages throughout the UK.

Never before has there been the need for a tyre replacement vehicle to be professionally fitted out with up to the minute, technologically advanced equipment to change a customer’s tyre at a place of their convenience.

For the past three decades West Yorkshire based On Board Power (OBP) have been specialising in this important market sector by supplying quality compressed air solutions to the UK tyre market as one of the country’s leading supplier of mobile tyre fitting equipment. At the same time OBP provide a unique vehicle interior design, manufacturing and installation facility which is individually built around customers own specific requirements.

In effect OBP has the expertise and skills to handle every aspect of a company’s mobile tyre fitting fleet from start to finish. Shaun Wood, OBP’s Managing Director says, “When it comes to placing and maintaining mobile tyre fitment vans on the road we can offer a complete service which also includes expert advice on vehicle types, technical drawings and bespoke interior layouts and everything from panelling, racking and storage, lighting, fabrication and Computer Numeric Control (CNC) machining to specific needs.”

When it comes to the exterior of vehicles, beacons, complete livery, security and safety solutions are also available. Whilst OBP also operates a nationwide service division covering the expert repair and maintenance of all types of mobile tyre fitting vehicle fleets.

Shaun adds, “As the mobile tyre business continues to evolve OBP makes sure it keeps pace with the sectors progressive needs as for over twenty five years our in-house designers, fabricators, auto-electricians, mechanics and installers have individually tailored mobile solutions to help deliver first class services to ensure the mobile tyre market continually moves forward and stays on the road.”

In fact the company is currently accessing and testing a totally new and unique type of on-board tyre servicing unit that could completely change the future of efficient mobile tyre changing services. Watch this space! For further developments in due course. If your company would like to learn more about OBP’s comprehensive and competitive service in mobile tyre fitment then please visit www.onboardpower.co.uk