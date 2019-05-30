A Plantworx first for Tyre Boss

Tyre Boss Ltd, has confirmed its presence at the Plantworx Show for the very first time and is looking forward to welcoming visitors to stand EB8. As well as supplying cushion solid tyres for waste and recycling applications, Tyre Boss has access to an extensive range of pneumatic OTR tyres for construction, earthmoving and industrial applications that don’t require a sold tyre solution. The company specialises in conversions for all types of machinery and equipment and supplies throughout the UK and Europe.

Tyre Boss is run by Wayne and Victoria Collins who have over 20 years of experience in the tyre industry and who have recently gained the coveted ISO9001. The couple have recently invested in a large, purpose-built tyre press enabling them to carry out tyres swaps on site which will expedite deliveries for customers. A new full time service engineer has also been recruited to take the – already impressive - service support to the next level.