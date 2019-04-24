A PROGRESSIVE YEAR AHEAD FOR SD-INTERNATIONAL

International Contract Tyre Manufacturer – SD-International (SDI) returned once again to the Tyrexpo Asia Show in Singapore in March in order to maintain and further enhance their growing trade presence in most continents around the world.

Andy Baron, Sales Manager for England, Scotland and Wales was on the stand to support SDI’s Asian team and also to meet a number of UK and European customers and say’s, “Although this event was being staged South East Asia there was a surprising amount of visitors from Europe and I was able to conduct a series of potentially successful meetings for the future as the interest in SDI ‘s product range was all very positive.”

During 2019 SDI will be looking to further promote their three main PCR and high performance Private Brands – Zeta, Pace and Toledo through the company’s appointed distribution partnerships with Zeta being represented by Universal Tyres & Spares in London, Eden Tyres in the Midlands and Grere Tyres in Northern Ireland. Whilst the Pace brand is exclusively distributed in England, Scotland and Wales by Total Tyres and Toledo is an entry level budget tyre which has proved highly popular with customer over the past five years.

Andy adds, “We also have plans to further extend the SDI product portfolio and recently acquired the Three A brand therefore I am currently looking to appoint professional dealerships to distribute the brand in England, Scotland and Wales. Additionally SDI are able to offer an impressive and extensive range of truck tyres within the Zeta range which are expertly produced by Aeolus and powered by technology from a leading European major A brand.

“Looking to the future, SDI is currently investigating opportunities to switch our truck tyre production to a facility in Thailand or elsewhere in South East Asia to combat the current Chinese tyre tariffs in Europe. The coming twelve months will see SD-International continue to progressively expand its sales horizons across the Zeta, Pace, Toledo and Three A brands.”