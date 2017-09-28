A Successful Evening at The Trico Stadium

Redditch United Football Club played host to a successful evening of networking, food and football, as sponsors TRICO and Comline invited dozens of guests to watch the home game against Slough Town on Tuesday night.

Guests were treated to a tour of The TRICO Stadium before the match, as well as learning about the history of the West Midlands club and meeting former Premier League footballer and first-team manager, Darren Byfield.

This was then followed by an evening of socialising, with visitors tasting the new Comline Burger and TRICO’s well-publicised ‘Brew 17’ beer, which was unveiled at the game.

There were also two Ginetta racing cars on display, which were decorated in TRICO livery. Intrigued spectators were able to get up-close-and-personal with the racing machines and have their photos taken beside them.

TRICO European Marketing Manager, Sam Robinson, said: “We began our involvement with Redditch United last season and decided to launch the TRICO beer to coincide with the company’s 100th anniversary celebrations. The beer was received enthusiastically and it was pleasing to see so many fans enjoying it. At TRICO, we are not afraid to come up with exciting and innovative ideas, and this beer has shown how unique the company is.

“TRICO Brew 17 is only available from RUFC and a percentage of the profits going to the local Community Trust who engage with the Redditch community and deliver on outcomes combating antisocial behavior and crime, working with underprivileged children, reducing health inequalities and providing education to help support employability.”



Comline Marketing and Communications Manager, Leigh Davies, added: “This evening has proven to be enjoyable for everyone and I am delighted that so many of our guest made the trip to The TRICO Stadium. Comline is a fast-growing brand and it’s exciting to be involved with a similarly fast-growing and forward thinking football club with big ambitions. Our association with Redditch United provides an excellent platform to promote the brand, both here at home games where we have the Comline stand and at away games through sponsorship of the team’s away shirt.”

Unfortunately The Reds lost 1-4 to The Rebels.