ABSOLUTE ALIGNMENT FULLY STOCKED FOR BREXIT

Absolute Alignment, the country’s leading supplier of the latest four wheel alignment technologies, has tripled stock levels over the last three months – in preparation for the UK’s pending Brexit.

The Farnborough-based company has ensured that all wheel alignment equipment featured on the Absolute Alignment website will still be available for next day delivery throughout the spring and not subject to any delays in reaching customers.

Chris Dear, Absolute Alignment’s Technical Director, said, "It’s of great importance to us that our speed of service is not in any way impacted by Brexit and the uncertainties that may bring.

“We have tripled our stock levels across our entire range, but it has been particularly essential for us to feel comfortable with the quantity of Bluetooth Pro wheel aligners we have readily available for delivery – as this remains our most popular and fastest selling product in the UK.”