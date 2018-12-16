ABSOLUTE ALIGNMENT LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE FOR MOTORISTS

Absolute Alignment, the UK’s leading supplier of wheel alignment equipment, has launched a new consumer website to assist motorists in locating their local Absolute Alignment Approved Centres – trusted workshops offering the best in quality workmanship and service.

With a commitment to road safety, Absolute Alignment has also produced an online guide to four wheel alignment so that drivers can make informed decisions about their car’s health and maintenance – visit www.absolutewheelalignment.co.uk for help and advice.

Chris Dear, Absolute Alignment’s Technical Director, said, “It’s important that motorists know where to go for trusted wheel alignment services, whether that’s for a vehicle with or without Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

“All Absolute Alignment Approved Centres have fully trained staff that are able to carry out four wheel alignments to our exacting standards. We take pride in working closely with our customers, to ensure their customers get the most out of their vehicles in terms of handling, fuel consumption and tyre wear – all factors greatly improved by correct wheel alignment.”

Absolute Alignment is the only UK provider with a full range of Bluetooth wheel aligners suitable for cars and commercial vehicles fitted with the latest generation of ADAS.

