Absolute Alignment Supports BTCC and British GT Teams

Absolute Alignment announces two exciting new partnerships with UK race teams – in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) and British GT Championship.

As the industry’s leading provider of the latest 3D, digital and Bluetooth wheel alignment equipment, Absolute Alignment showcases the performance of its high-end products via fiercely-contested domestic and international motorsport championships.

Absolute Alignment’s 2018 racing calendar features a total of five motorsport disciplines, and more than 40 race meetings, taking the Farnborough-based outfit to no less than 19 race tracks all across the country, into Europe and the USA.

New for this season, the company has become an Official Technical Partner to Power Maxed Racing in the BTCC, and will be supporting Academy Motorsport’s Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4 entries in British GT.

This is in addition to Absolute Alignment’s existing partnerships with Welch Motorsport in the highly-competitive Porsche Carrera Cup, and Matt Blyth Motorsport in relation to their vast involvement in Caterham’s motorsport ladder – currently defending champions in the Seven 420R Championship which is the pinnacle of Caterham Seven Motorsport.



Commenting on the expansion of the company’s motorsport programme, Chris Dear, Absolute Alignment’s Technical Director, said, “Never underestimate the importance of wheel alignment precision in the set-up of any racing car. The demand for our wheel alignment equipment by racing teams is increasing year-on-year, in-line with our reputation within the automotive industry for providing the highest quality products available.

“Working with teams such as Power Maxed Racing and Academy Motorsport in professional championships means our wheel aligners are trusted by, and tested by, the very best in the business.”

This year the BTCC celebrates its 60th anniversary, and hosts its season opener at Brands Hatch, in Kent, on 7-8 April. Meanwhile, the British GT grid will be raring to go over Easter (31 March-2 April), gracing Cheshire’s Oulton Park with a double-header race weekend.

Visit www.absolutealignment.co.uk for full details on Absolute Alignment, and to book your wheel alignment demonstration.