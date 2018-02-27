ATS Euromaster has renewed a national service package to supply and fit tyres across a fleet of 350 cars and light commercial vehicles operated by Lexia Solutions Group, the asbestos and demolition contracting specialists.

Key to securing the renewal was its ability to offer 24/7 tyre-related support for the customer when operating in highly regulated and high-security environments, such as airports and even power stations.

The renewal extends a relationship between ATS Euromaster and group companies Rhodar, Thermac (Hire) and Bagnall UK, which began five years ago – with the fleet primarily used to transport crews, tools and equipment to sites across the UK.

ATS Euromaster’s fleet of more than 700 service vans and its ability to operate almost anywhere played a key role in the renewal. The deal will also see Lexia Solutions Group specify Michelin tyres to maximise tyre life and performance – particularly important given the fleet’s high utilisation rate and requirement to frequently operate fully laden.

Steven Haigh, Transport Manager at Lexia Solutions Group, says: “Having tyre experts like ATS Euromaster on board makes such a difference to our fleet. Their knowledge helps us get the most out of our tyres, and by running on premium fitments, we get the best blend of safety, performance and fuel efficiency.”