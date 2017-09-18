Addison Lee unlocks 20 per cent tyre bill saving with Michelin

Business class car service Addison Lee, which operates the UK’s largest passenger car fleet, has reduced its annual tyre bill by 20 per cent after adopting a Michelin CrossClimate+ policy, managed by Universal Tyre and Autocentres.

Addison Lee began specifying CrossClimate tyres – the world’s first summer tyre with full winter certification – shortly after the product’s launch in 2015, keen to benefit from increased vehicle safety and mobility in adverse conditions. But the change in policy has also unlocked longer lasting performance – pushing back tyre replacement intervals, reducing incidences of damage and cutting vehicle operating costs.

Justin Patterson, Head of Operations at Addison Lee, says: “We’re currently fitting around 5,000 fewer tyres per year than we did prior to introducing the first CrossClimate tyres.

“We initially upgraded to CrossClimate tyres to give us the reassurance of excellent traction year-round; knowing we can continue to operate in the event of snow-covered roads puts our fleet at a huge advantage over most other taxi and courier firms. The fact the tyres are also proving to be even more robust and lasting significantly longer is the icing on the cake, particularly when you multiply that benefit across a fleet of 5,500 vehicles.”