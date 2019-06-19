Nottingham-based digital marketing agency, Adtrak, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Stapleton’s, one of the UK’s largest tyre wholesalers. With vast experience working with clients in the tyre industry, Adtrak has collaborated with Stapleton’s to improve the brand’s digital presence, create a more efficient tyre booking system, and expand its audience reach.

With Stapleton’s enjoying huge success in the tyre industry, the brand was keen to refresh its social and digital presence, to keep customers engaged. Adtrak is delivering a host of services including a new corporate site, refreshed branding and brand guidelines, new stationery and promotional folders, plus the enhancement of a new social media presence and strategy.

Adtrak has developed a range of web product packages exclusively for Stapleton’s and their dealers. The package incorporates a tyre ‘widget’, which sources tyres from a database of all available tyres, for a quick and easy way for consumers to choose and buy the most suitable tyres. All customers need to do is fill in their vehicle details, choose a tyre and pick a date to collect or have their tyres fitted.

The Stapleton's sales team recently visited Adtrak’s city centre offices, based in Nottingham, for a day of training and education around Adtrak’s services. By familiarising themselves with the new offerings available, the Stapleton's team are now equipped to offer the extra services to their customers.

Chris Robinson, Managing Director at Adtrak, comments: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Stapleton’s, utilising our experience in the tyre industry to help drive their business forward. It’s important for us to work closely with our clients, understanding their business background and future strategy, so we can create an offering that meets the requirements. In this case, we designed exclusive web product packages that would work both internally for their sales teams and externally for their customers. To ensure their team fully understood the products we invited them down to our offices for a training day – another example of how closely we work together.”

James Whishaw, Marketing Programme Manager, at Stapleton’s Tyre Services, comments: “Stapleton’s and Adtrak have recently started working together on multiple projects focusing on building Stapleton’s and tyre retailers’ websites, PPC and social media activity. We were therefore very excited to be invited for a training session at the Adtrak offices in Nottingham. It was a fantastic opportunity for our Business Development Managers to learn the basics of digital marketing and how it can benefit our own tyre retailers.

In a growing digital world, Stapleton's understands the importance of how internet marketing can increase consumer footfall for tyre retailers. Working alongside Adtrak has opened up the opportunity to benefit from their resources and knowledge in this sector, providing our own sales teams with the tools to show tyre retailers how marketing on the internet will improve their online presence and increase footfall.

The session was very insightful and we would like to thank the Adtrak team again for a brilliant training day.”