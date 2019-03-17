Advancing business with an Automated Test Lane

Any business knows that time is money and that’s especially relevant in the automotive industry so it’s more important than ever for garages to ensure that the right equipment is in place for them to work efficiently and profitably.

When it comes to MOT testing, garages need their bays to offer the best level of service to their customers while also providing ease of operation and value for money.

The automated test lane (ATL) helps businesses take those steps by allowing for fast and efficient testing using just one technician rather than the two required in a standard MOT bay.

The benefit of this is that it frees up the second person to work on other jobs and allows the garage to get through more work in the same amount of time.

The Sun ATL from Snap-on is a complete solution including a vehicle lift, emissions analyser, brake tester, headlight beam tester, jacking beam, play detectors and rear slip plates – making the whole system even easier for just one person to work with.

Minimal training is required for a technician to carry out an MOT test using the ATL thanks to the familiar Windows-based software it uses while tests can be performed either manually or in fully automatic mode.

Homa Ebrahim, owner of A&S MOT Ltd in Reading, purchased a Sun system. He said: "I’m pleased with the quality of our bay; it’s a top-of-the-range unit.

“We know that once you get a customer in for an MOT you’re more likely to get them in the door again for a service or repair.

“MOTs are therefore a major part of our business – therefore it’s critical that the equipment we use is reliable, as something breaking down for a day means you lose a day’s revenue.

“Aside from the money, it can have so many knock-on effects. It was important that we selected the right equipment.”

The other added benefit of the Sun ATL is that when it is not being used for testing it can instead be used for wheel alignment work – another revenue opportunity.

Because it comes equipped with play detectors, the addition of a separate wheel aligner means that alignment checks and repairs can be carried out and the lift can be constantly making you money.