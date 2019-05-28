£26,000+ worth of BIG giveaways show deals and competition prizes for visitors – limited availability

The biggest savings on tools and garage equipment from over 500 exhibitors will be exclusively available at next month’s Automechanika Birmingham 2019.

Simply by attending The Big UK Garage Event, the event’s new initiative geared towards helping garages grow their business, visitors will be able to claim savings of over £5,000 with exclusive show deals, the opportunity to win more than £21,000 worth of competition prizes and the chance to receive some big giveaways worth over £300 to those first through the doors.

Daily giveaways include:

A work lamp/torch worth over £10 to the first 200 garages to visit NGK Stand N170

A 45-piece tool kit worth £15 to the first 100 visitors to visit Valeo Stand Z134

A premium goody bag worth £25 and lunch on Stand S170 for visitors who register for REPXPERT

A 1-day Mass Finishing Training Course or 1-day Shot Blasting Training Course worth £200 for visitors who go to see Rösler UK on Stand L154 with any finishing problem, shot blasting issue or enquiry

Sealey LED Light worth £59.95 for the first 75 garages to their Stand Z160

Visitors will also get to benefit from deals and discounts from top aftermarket brands including Rotronics (Stand Y150), Whocanfixmycar.com (Stand W140), Turbo Technics (Stand X133) and UTAL Licence Plate Solutions (Stand ZZ161).

What’s more, some of the highlights of the numerous competitions and prize draws at the show include:

The Automechanika Pit Lane competition, where visitors can win £250 for the fastest tyre change and £250 for the speediest spark plug change time – awarded daily!

A HUGE Technical Training Draw, all garages who visit the show are entered into a daily draw to win £1000 & £500 IMI CPD technical training vouchers

DuoCall’s mini golf putting competition on Stand Q172 to win a Belfry Golf Experience

Schaeffler’s INA Torque Challenge on Stand S140A, the winner will receive a VIP hospitality weekend at this year’s Brands Hatch worth over £1,500

The chance to win a free Top Gear vehicle tuning tool worth over £1,000 on the Top Gear Tuning Stand (X160) in their business card draw

Two VIP tickets to the British Touring Car Championship for the lucky motor factor drawn from the hat when placing orders of over £500 with Lucas Oil (Stand E133)

The chance to win The Ultimate Garage Tool Kit worth £5,745 with Techman Garage Management Systems (Stand T180)

Jack Halliday, Event Director of Automechanika Birmingham, explains: “We cannot wait to open our doors on Tuesday 4th June when the largest selection of exclusive giveaways, discounts, prizes and deals ever at Automechanika Birmingham will be exclusively up for grabs, you won’t get these show deals anywhere else.

“In some cases, it will be a case of first come, first served, so we are urging visitors to arrive as early as possible to allow enough time to experience all the benefits and offers available to them. It is a chance to equip workshops with the most up to date tools and technology on the market to boost business, while offering significant savings or in some cases, not costing a penny.”

Visitors can register to attend the event by booking their free ticket here: https://automechanika-birmingham-2019.reg.buzz.