Aging Tyres are Dangerous

Frances Molloy lost her son Micheal with two other people in a horrific coach crash in Surrey due to the catastrophic failure of a 20 year old second hand tyre.

Since the crash, Frances has embarked upon a dedicated and determined campaign to ban all tyres being fitted to public service vehicles that are over the age of ten years old.

Friday 30th June emerged as a crucial turning point in her growing crusade when the official launch of the tyred Campaign took place in Liverpool.

This highly charged press conference announced to the UK tyre industry and the Government its firm intention to get the law changed for aged tyres as soon as possible was also supported by some influential people. From the UK tyre and automotive market sector, Stefan Hay – CEO of the NTDA (National Tyre Distributors Association), Malcolm Kennedy – Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Vinay Parmar – Executive Director of National Express (Coaches), Maria Eagle MP and Steve Rotherham – Mayor of Liverpool City Region who was an early source of help and inspiration to Frances.

The fact that prior to the press conference, Vinay Parmar of National Express Coaches had confirmed that his company had agreed to become tyred’s first commercial supporter was a terrific boost for the campaign team. Mr Parmar admitted that because of what happened to Michael has made National Express closely examine its own operation in terms of tyre safety. He adds, “We would never want to see such a preventable tragedy like this happen to one of our coaches or anywhere in our industry as our customer’s safety has always and will remain a paramount priority for National Express. This is why we wholeheartedly support the tyred campaign as partners.”