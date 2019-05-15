Air-Seal Products Mission to Mongolia

Early this year the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) hosted a trade mission to Mongolia which included several visits to key mines and participation in Mongolia Mining Expo 2019.

Air-Seal Products saw this as an opportunity having previously supplied a trial quantity to a potential Mongolian distributor. Steve Jones, Air-Seal Products said, "We hoped that our product was met with interest and our aim was to look for a suitable distributor to represent Air-Seal Products in Mongolia."

The company's Managing Director Alex Burnand, and Sales Representative Steve Jones, arrived in Ulaanbaatar on April 6th where they travelled by road and track for a visit to the Mongolian Mining Corporation Ukhaa Khudag mine, which is located in the South Gobi desert for their first visit.

The team also visited TTJVCO at East Tsankhi which is another mine located in the South Gobi desert, and even larger that the first!

The next stop was the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in Khanbogd Sum, South Gobi Desert, accompanied British Consul General to Istanbul - Judith Slater and British Ambassador to Mongolia – Philip Malone.

Following the Expo an evening gala was held at the hotel Shangri-La - where Air-Seal Products won the 'Technology Award' in recognition of the company's outstanding involvement in introducing the most advanced technology and innovation to the mining industry.

Air-Seal Products is a family run business based in Wellington Somerset that specialises in premier tyre sealant. The company say that its sealants can prevent up to 95% of all punctures up to 30mm and stop all rim, bead and other slow air leaks. The products are used all over the world in HGV’s, loading shovels, dump trucks and other heavy plant.