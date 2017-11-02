Alfred Graham re-elected as ITMA President

The International Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ITMA) has announced Alfred Graham will continue as President of the association. The vote was called as Alfred had served his two year period of office, following which the association’s constitution requires the presidential selection process to be initiated. Mr Graham was unanimously re-elected at the association’s annual general meeting recently held in Spain where it was also agreed he would continue as ITMA’s Director.

Members also voted to retain Tony Archer as ITMA’s Treasurer.

The AGM was hosted by Grupo Total Neumáticos at its head offices in Guadalajara, Spain, and followed by a general meeting and evening dinner.

Mr Graham said: “ITMA is unique in exclusively representing the interests of imported tyre manufacturers in Europe. Without ITMA’s support the sheer volume of European industry rules and regulations would make it difficult for independent brands to compete.

“On a personal note, I’m delighted to have been re-elected and continue my active role in ITMA’s wide range of activities working closely with other tyre industry associations, UK government departments and the European Union. On behalf of the association, I’d like to thank Tony Archer for continuing to be Treasurer and all those who contributions make the association’s work so highly valued by its members.”