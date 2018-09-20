ALL-ELECTRIC ASTON MARTIN WILL UTILIZE PIRELLI P ZERO TIRES

Milan, 20th September 2018 – Pirelli is the official technical partner for the new Aston Martin all-electric Rapide E, helping to deliver Aston Martin’s distinct performance.

Like so many Aston Martins before, this All-Electric model will be equipped with Pirelli P ZERO™ tires. But there’s no such thing as a generic P ZERO™ anymore: instead, each P ZERO™ tire is created specifically for the model it is fitted to. This new Aston Martin will require different fitments for the two axels: 245/35ZR21 (96Y) XL P ZERO ncs on the front and 295/30ZR21 (102Y) XL P ZERO ncs at the rear.

Pirelli’s engineers are working alongside their counterparts from Aston Martin to continually fine-tune the tire specifications. This will perfectly complement the style and supreme performance alongside the car’s new zero-emission powertrain characteristics.

The Pirelli P ZERO™ tires fitted to the new Rapide E will carry a big responsibility. The tire technology will ensure low rolling resistance to help support the vehicle’s longevity on one battery charge. There is a balancing act, as the tires also have to faithfully bear every nuance of the car’s characteristics, making the need for performance and responsive handling a key factor as well. These characteristics are finely balanced through individually optimized tread patterns to ensure high performance from the rear axel to manage the torque levels of the electric motors, whilst on the front axel, maintain low rolling resistance and precision wet weather performance.

The Rapide E tires will also feature the Pirelli Noise Cancelling System to help reduce cavity noise. Here sound absorbing technology reduces the frequency filtering through the car, providing superior comfort compared to traditional tires.

Every Aston Martin has a distinctive personality. Accordingly, the tire that is made for every model is unique. To symbolize this, the Pirelli tires for this unique Aston Martin will carry the A4E marking on the sidewalls of the two different sized tires.