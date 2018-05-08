From 29th May until 1st July, ATG will raise its flag at the premiere of THE TIRE COLOGNE, the new trade fair for tyres and wheels at Messe Köln.

As specialist for off-highway tyres with a full portfolio equally offering powerful traction, outstanding reliability and a long service life, ATG will present two current top performers: Alliance A-389VF-IMP for agricultural transports and Galaxy LDSR 300, a tyre specially developed and built for wheel loaders operated under most adverse conditions. Both tyres offer “better value” and optimum solutions for their respective uses.

At the fair stand of Alliance Tire Group, the two current brand campaigns are presented: Farmers who 'don’t stop till the job is done' represent agriculture and Alliance tyres, whilst different wild animals stand for the multifold strengths of Galaxy tyres for the construction sector.