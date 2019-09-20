ALLIANCE Tire wins Agritechnica Innovation Award

Agritechnica Innovation Award Silver Medal was awarded to Alliance 398 MPT – world’s first agricultural tyre to develop a speed of up to 100 km/h on the road. Designed for the agricultural trucks, this tyre is a game changer in agricultural transportation. It behaves as an agri tyre in the field and as a fully on-road tyre on the highway, developing high speed and ensuring safe and smooth ride.

“Alliance has been developing tyres since the 1950s, being an absolute leader in flotation technology. This Innovation award is a tribute to Alliance engineers who broke a myth and delivered an impossible – a tyre which combines the best of two segments in one innovative and game changing approach. It is definitely a new chapter in the history of tyre industry and agricultural operations,” says Angelo Noronha, President Europe for Alliance Tire Group.



Direct concept of transportation



Agro-truck should not wait for the crop loads at the edge of the fields any more. From now on, they can go directly into the field and work alongside a harvester or combine and then being fully loaded go back to the highway to transport the crop to its next destination at a speed of up to 100 km/h. This new direct concept of transportation eliminates additional equipment (grain carts etc.) from the cycle thus reducing manpower, time and fuel consumption whilst boosting efficiency of operations.

As unique world novelty, Alliance 398 MPT offers features and performance unparalleled by any other tyre of any other manufacturer. It has an all steel radial flotation construction. First of all, it is an agricultural tyre with perfect traction, high load capacity, good flotation and soil protection properties. But at the same time, it is also an on-road tyre featuring high speed, stability, low noise and vibration, low heat build-up, safe and comfortable ride.

Game changing approach

A Central Tyre Inflation System changes the pressure swiftly from a high road pressure to low field pressure and back – thus greatly increasing efficiency. Inflation pressure can be reduced to 0.8 bar in the field, and increased to 6.5 bar on the road.