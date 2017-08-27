Certainly when it comes to aftermarket alloy wheels, you could make a strong case for UK buyers having never had it so good, something supported by both the choice and the quality now available. This rings especially true when discussing Wolfrace, one of Britain’s most beloved wheel makers, and also the exclusive distributor of Alutec alloy wheels in this country.

While it’s probably fair to say that the Alutec name isn’t one instantly familiar to the majority of British consumers, it is well known in Continental Europe having been something of a force to be reckoned with since its launch a full 21 years ago. More importantly still, it’s a name associated with, and backed up by, high-quality, hence why all Alutec alloy wheels carry full TUV approval (Germany’s notoriously stringent type approval process) and are supported by a warranty of up to 5 years.



One of the undoubted highlights of the Alutec range is the Ikenu, an alloy which apes the overall style favoured by certain, upmarket executive German OEMs. It’s effectively a hat-tip towards Ingolstadt and Stuttgart’s finest, and it looks all the better for it! Evidence of the Ikenu’s Germanic styling isn’t hard to find; its defined by its contemporary dual-five spoke appearance, with all five given a further hit of aggression by having a ‘twist’ midway along their length.

Being a Wolfrace supported and marketed (in the UK at least) brand, all Alutec’s offerings are made to a suitably high quality. They’re more than capable of handling the everyday demands imposed upon wheels by daily driving, not to mention the heat and pressures associated with heavy braking. Just as importantly, all 6 of the wheels covered here have been developed with the UK’s infamously hostile winter weather in mind, meaning their finishes will be able to shrug off assaults from salt, frost, snow, petrochemicals and other contaminants that are part and parcel of driving through the British winter…and sometimes even the summer!

The complete Alutec range is available exclusively in the UK through Wolfrace. Click through to learn more and to browse the entire line-up http://www.wolfrace.com/alloy-wheels/alutec-wheels/