Following on from the Innovation Award Silver Medal to the Alliance 389 MPT last week, the focus now shifts to another innovation in the Alliance tyre portfolio with the nomination of the Alliance Forestar 344 ELIT for the “Systems and Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice”.

Revolutionary technology

Alliance F344 ELIT – is the world’s first low pressure forestry tyre operating at half air pressure as compared to standard tires. ELIT stands for Engineered Low Inflation Tire, a revolutionary technology, enabling the tyre to carry the same load being inflated only up to 2.5 bars in comparison to the standard forestry tyres inflated with 4.5 to 5 bars. In addition to high operational efficiency, low pressure tyres offer a significantly larger footprint (26%), leading to less soil compaction, better regrowth of trees and a comfortable ride for the operator. The larger footprint also provides high traction, reduces fuel costs and increases overall productivity of forest work. Furthermore, special tread compounds and steel reinforcements provide the necessary durability to sustain extreme working environments during a long service life.

The Engineers’ Choice award, which belongs to the Systems & Components Trophy series, is an accolade for new or significantly improved concepts capable of playing a particularly instrumental role in driving and implementing progress in production procedures.

The Alliance F344 ELIT has been ranked among the top 20 innovations by a jury of development engineers. An online vote will now decide on the three winning concepts, which are to be announced at the Agritechnica trade fair on November 10, 2019.

For more information, visit www.agritechnica.com/de/systems-components.