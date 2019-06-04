An expansive presence from Falken tyre at Autopromotec 2019

With Italy being a key market for Falken Tyre Europe the brand presented a very expansive stand of almost 200 square metres at the recent Autopromotec 2019 Show in Bologna. On display was an extensive selection of the company’s range of passenger car, high performance, SUV/4x4, light Truck and truck tyres.

Gareth Passmore – Falken’s European Business Development Director says, “Our ultimate objective at this year’s event is to further our presence in both the Italian and European tyre markets and make a significant impact. At the moment Falken are not yet one of major players in the international sector but we are constantly working to achieve this level in the future. It was the perfect opportunity to promote our consistently growing brand image especially as we had two leading international distributors at the show.”

Falken were not introducing any new products at the Bologna Show but special emphasis was placed on showcasing the popular Azenis FK510 UHP and FK510 SUV patterns for passenger cars and SUV’s which have consistently won the approval of both high performance drivers and independent test organisations including Auto Bild in Germany. Additional summer tyre patterns that attracted a lot of interest were the Sincera SN832 ECORUN (test winner of the ADAC summer tyre test 2018) and the Ziex ZE310 ECORUN which was acclaimed an Exemplary rating in the summer tyre test.

Also taking significant prominence on the stand was Falken’s latest truck and bus tyre range with Gareth adding, “In 2017 we started to focus a lot more on our growing TBR range and it is our firm intention to build up this part of our product portfolio to the same high level as our passenger tyres in due course.”

With established distributors in every European country, the Autopromotec show was another perfect springboard for Falken to maintain and further enhance their reputation as a growing brand not just in Europe but on an international basis.