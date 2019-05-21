ANDREAS WILMSMEIER JOINS SAILUN

Sailun Group Europe are delighted to announce the newest addition to their team.



Andreas Wilmsmeier will be the new Business Development Manager for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Benelux, and will report directly to the European Sales Director, Janis Amolins.

Based in Bad Nenndorf, Germany, Andreas has multi-channel experience in the tyre industry, having previously worked for Delticom, First Stop and Bandag.

Andreas has interests ranging from skiing to soccer – along with married life and a family of three children.

Andreas will complement the Southern and Northern Sales Managers within the Sailun team – Anissa Zaknoune and Paul Hicks.

Commenting on his appointment, Janis Amolins mentioned – “We are delighted to welcome Andreas to the team. Rarely does such an experienced and enthusiastic tyre professional come to the market, and we are delighted Andreas has chosen Sailun to further his career. There are numerous opportunities and potential enhancements across Andreas’ geographical area of responsibility. I look forward to introducing Andreas to our current distributor network and look forward to an exciting and prosperous future.”