International technology Group ANDRITZ has successfully completed the start up of a Universal Granulator UG supplied to Péna Group in Mérignac, France. The granulator, which was installed at the existing recycling plant, shreds industrial waste used for the production of Refuse Derived Fuels (RDF).

The versatile and proven Universal Granulator UG, model 2000E, processes the input material to the required granulate size of 20-40 mm; the granulation screen with variable hole sizes determines the granulation size and the respective throughput. The end product obtained is high-calorific substitute fuel used instead of oil or coal in cement mills. The Universal Granulator UG 2000E is capable of processing up to 10 tons of industrial waste per hour.

The granulator works on the principle of guillotine shears and cuts the input material above rotating knife blocks on stationary knives, which ensure a consistently high quality of cutting. The well-proven shredder is capable of processing very massive and unhardened metals as well as a wide range of other materials such as tires, electrical/electronic waste, cable scrap, oil filters, textiles, and other materials. The granulator is very energy-efficient due to a flywheel drive, and it also has a maintenance-friendly design and a solid construction that absorbs impacts safely.

Péna is a family-owned industrial group specialised in the recycling of industrial and household waste. The corporation consists of subsidiaries in the Gironde, Aveyron, and Poitou-Charentes regions as well as in French Guiana, and was the first French company to produce refuse derived fuels.