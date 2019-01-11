International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Pyrum Innovations AG, Germany, to supply a complete tyre recycling plant for their thermolysis facility in Dillingen, Germany. The new recycling equipment will process car and truck tyres with a maximum diameter of 1,200 mm and a width of 300 mm.Start-up of the recycling plant is scheduled for spring 2019.

In the first section of the plant, the used tyres will be shredded by an ANDRITZ Universal Rotary Shear UC1300. The slowly rotating, twin-shaft cutter unit is excellently suited to powerful pre-shredding. In a second and third step, the material is granulated further in the ANDRITZ Universal Granulators UG1600S and UG1000H. The variable hole sizes in the granulating screen mounted underneath the rotating knife blocks determine the extent of granulation as well as the throughput. In the final section of the plant, the ANDRITZ Universal Cutting Mill USM1000 will granulate the material precisely into the defined particle size of 6 mm or smaller.

The complete tyre recycling process will be capable of producing approximately one ton of granulate per hour. This rubber granulate obtained will be further processed in the thermolysis plant to be converted into oil, gas, and coke. In addition, the ANDRITZ scope of supply includes the entire conveying, separating and screening technology and as well supervision of installation and commissioning work.

Pyrum Innovations AG is a recycling technology company with locations in Germany, France and Luxembourg. The company’s main activity is the engineering and construction of recycling factories based on thermolysis technology. Thermolysis is the thermal decomposition of organic substances (or of rubber and plastic waste) in a low-oxygen or oxygen-free atmosphere. During this process, waste is transformed into oil, gas, and coke to generate energy or heat in a self-sufficient cycle.