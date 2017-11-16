Andy Savva to help boost garage profits at Autoinform LIVE 2017

The Original Equipment Suppliers Aftermarket Association (OESAA) is promising that the forthcoming Autoinform LIVE seminar schedule will be its most informative yet, with industry expert Andy Savva on hand to counsel attendees on how to boost garage profits.

Taking place at the GTG Academy in Wolverhampton from 25-26 November, Autoinform LIVE is the UK’s biggest and best workshop training event.

With over 30 years’ experience in the automotive industry, Andy has owned and managed successful garages since 1994, effectively demonstrating that an independent garage can rival national chains and main dealers on customer service and technical expertise.

His seminar, ‘How strong is your brand?’ will give attendees some insight into how their garage’s ‘brand’ can be a profit generator and increase customer loyalty.

“The appearance of your garage, the parts you use and the training your technicians undertake, these things all demonstrate your commitment to your customers," said Andy. “At Autoinform LIVE, I’ll give delegates the tools to examine their own workspaces impartially so that they can better see where there’s room for improvement.”

Andy’s seminars will run alongside technical training modules from OESAA members and are included in each of the three courses available to delegates, costing £195 + VAT.



For more detailed information or to book tickets, click here.