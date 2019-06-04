Another European success for E-CUBE in Bologna

After initially being successfully launched at the Automechanika Show in Frankfurt and the SEMA Show in Las Vegas at the end of 2018, it was perhaps inevitable that Technomarketing Group’s (TMG) all-new, totally innovative E-CUBE compact mobile tyre servicing unit would receive an equally outstanding reception at the Autopromotec 2019 Show in Bologna at the end of May. And that is exactly what happened!

Produced in partnership with Gaither Tool Co in North America. TMG took their presentation of the E-CUBE unit a stage further by installing this sensational new development in professional mobile tyre fitment product into two vehicles at the show. One inside a Mercedes Vito van on the booth and another in a Volkswagen Crafter just outside the show hall and both the machines were being demonstrated on a continual basis.

TMG Managing Director Ralph Dubbeldam says, “Before the show we sent a personal invitation to the editors of every tyre and automotive publication throughout the Europe as well as a significant amount of mobile tyre fitment specialists, tyre centres and garages in Italy and the response was once again overwhelming. Without a doubt Autopromotec was yet another extremely progressive show and the TMG team were able to meet a lot of new, interesting people and companies from around the world, with particular interest from Russia and Australia.

“At this show we were able to present technical configuration for Asia, incorporating the E-CUBE especially for garages under buildings where small commercial vehicles are generally used. So, this latest development brings even more sales opportunities for TMG and I can reveal that in the future E-CUBE will be able to provide all the technical information and readings on the reverse of an invoice.”

With the other equally important benefit of the E-CUBE being its flexibility, enabling companies to offer a number of additional roadside services to their customers and therefore further increasing sales and profit capabilities. This latest tyre innovation from TMG has already captured the imagination of the industry around the world.

The TMG booth was also showcasing its innovative I-CUBE A/C Recovery, Recycling, Vacuum and Charging System that effectively is a dual gas and air-con machine which monitors and maintains a vehicle’s air conditioning unit alongside the very latest models from their proven garage equipment ranges including Winntec, Gaither Tool, Bright Premium and CTEK brands.