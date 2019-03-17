APOLLO ALTRUST GIVEN HIGHEST SCORE BY ADAC SUMMER TYRE TEST

Global tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres earns the top place in German test body ADAC's latest summer tyre test, which looked at commercial van tyres for the first time. The Apollo Altrust was given the highest score out of 16 tyre models tested in this category.

The test analysed 16 tyres in the 215/65 R16C 109T size. The 13 criteria included performance on dry and wet surfaces, as well as performance in terms of durability, noise and fuel consumption, resulting in a comprehensive overview. The Apollo Altrust received the highest score in the category, with a ‘recommended’ rating and the strongest performance on dry and wet roads.

Focus on stability

The Apollo Altrust is the end-result of Apollo's research into the specific needs of van and light truck drivers for whom stability, in combination with high loads, is very important. The Altrust was especially designed to meet those specific demands.

Double podium

Apollo’s sister brand Vredestein was also recognised in the ADAC summer tyre test (185/65 R15 88H size), with the Sportrac 5 being declared one of just two models worthy of the ‘highly recommended’ rating.