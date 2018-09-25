APOLLO DELIVERS FIRST TRUCK TYRES FROM HUNGARIAN PLANT

Apollo Vredestein has started production and delivery of Apollo truck tyres from its new factory in Hungary. The first of these truck tyres – the Apollo 385/65 R22.5 EnduRace RT HD – are now being used by Piessens & Zonen from Londerzeel, Belgium, a company specialised in the transport of construction materials.





Apollo Vredestein started supplying Apollo truck tyres in 2017 and has since sold a large amount in Europe. The number of British clients discovering the benefits of Apollo's truck tyres continues to grow. In addition to the favourable price/quality ratio, limited rolling noise and excellent grip, customers benefit from an excellent cost-per-kilometre ratio. "The UK has become an important market for the brand," says Apollo TBR Sales Manager Steve Miller. "We are eagerly awaiting the new product from the Hungarian factory; many of our customers have expressed their delight in the performance of the Apollo truck tyres. The opportunity to develop Apollo's latest range only enhances the position of the brand here."



Five-year warranty and buy-back guarantee



In partnership with European clients, Apollo's truck tyres have been tested on over 300 million kilometres and proven their exceptional durability. With this in mind, Apollo has given its tyres names starting with 'ENDU', for endurance. All the truck tyres have at least a C‑label for fuel consumption and an A‑label for wet conditions – a unique performance for premium truck tyres. Apollo also gives a five‑year warranty on any manufacturing issues and a buy‑back guarantee for the carcass as the tyres can be equipped with an entirely new tread.

