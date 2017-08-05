Apollo Tyres awarded with ‘Business Partner of the Year’

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), one of the largest vehicle manufacturers by production in India, and world’s largest tractor manufacturer, recognised Apollo Tyres with ‘Business Partner of the Year’ award at a recently held annual supplier’s meet. Apollo Tyres has been a leading supplier to Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive division for the past two decades.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) along with Sandeep Mathur, Head, OEM and Institutional Business (APMEA) for Apollo Tyres received this prestigious award from M&M, which is the highest recognition given to any supplier for the overall outstanding performance during the entire financial year.

Commenting on the award, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd. said “Our continued delivery of technologically superior products, in addition to outstanding service, led to Apollo being rewarded by one of our leading OE Partners in India. Such recognitions by our OE Partners are a step towards our vision of achieving leadership position in India by 2020.”