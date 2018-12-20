APOLLO TYRES CRUISE AHEAD

Leading global tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres’ Endurace range has been chosen by UK-based Eavesway Travel to keep over 30 executive coaches of its Eavesway Cruiselink operation running smoothly.



With decades of experience in catering for cruise passengers, Eavesway Travel’s premier coach service offers transport to the main cruise providers from major towns and cities across the UK.



Mick Mullen, Engineering Manager for Eavesway Travel, commented: “We are pleased to have chosen the Apollo Endurace tyre for our ‘Cruiselink’ operation: the product has received very good reviews from our professional drivers and its performance matched premium brands we have used in the past, but with additional cost savings to the company. Peace of mind and excellent performance are expected in executive travel, and Apollo Tyres delivers just that.”



Apollo Tyres UK TBR Sales Manager, Steve Miller said, “Apollo Tyres are delighted to be associated with such a respected UK operation as Eavesway Travel. Our ‘Endurace’ range is establishing itself as a premium tyre in many regional operations and the endorsement of our product in this type of environment is very encouraging for the Apollo brand. This is an ideal partnership as coach fleets like Eavesway’s Cruiselink rely on faultless, reliable service for their demanding customers. Apollo Tyres’ Endurace products fit the company’s strategy perfectly.”

