Apollo Tyres expands winter range with new Aspire XP Winter

Global tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres has launched a brand-new winter tyre, the Apollo Aspire XP Winter, in response to sustained demand from the market. The new addition brings the tyre brand´s winter assortment up to 60 products, ensuring an optimal coverage of most popular sizes. The tyre will soon be available in 23 sizes.



Kettering, 4 September 2018 - The Apollo Aspire XP Winter is designed to provide superb snow handling and performance on wet surfaces, ensuring peak safety during the cold seasons. A multidirectional groove and sipe design enhances driving pleasure, while a hard-wearing structure, with durable sidewall and inner construction and wear-resistant polymers in the tread compound, makes for a longer lifespan.



The performance of the Apollo Aspire XP Winter on wet surfaces is optimised by excellent water evacuation, which results in a superb aquaplaning performance, as well as open grooves in the shoulder that maximise water dispersion when cornering. The tyre achieves the best possible handling on snow through a carefully-tuned compound designed especially for low temperatures, lateral sipes in the shoulder that improve traction when accelerating or slowing down, and multidirectional sipes and grooves in the centre which make manoeuvring easy.



“In line with Apollo Tyres’ overall pledge for optimum safety and performance, the brand is, once again, offering an increased range of options for the colder months with its newest dedicated winter tyre,” says Karl Naylor, Apollo Vredestein UK Country Manager. “We may not see much snow in the UK, but weather conditions can be quite demanding in some parts of the country, and the Aspire XP Winter is the answer for the safety-conscious fleet and private consumers alike.”