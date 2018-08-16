The first lucky customer, who received the grand prize, is from Gujarat



Ahmedabad, Gujarat: As part of the lucky draw under ‘Tyre Exchange Offer’, Apollo Tyres today gave away a brand new Maruti Vitara Brezza to a lucky customer from the western Indian state of Gujarat. Rajesh Dahiya, Group Head, Sales, Apollo Tyres Ltd handed over the keys of the vehicle to Kishanji Bhai Saradava, a 28-year old businessman from Surendranagar in Gujarat, in the presence of his family and company’s key business partners from the region.



Apollo’s ‘Tyre Exchange Festival’, applicable on both passenger car tyres and two-wheeler tyres, saw the participation from around 2,50,000 customers across the country, resulting in sales of 1 million tyres under this offer. Gujarat itself accounted for nearly one-tenth of tyres being sold during the period. This Tyre Exchange Offer provided customer’s with attractive discounts on new set of tyres in exchange for old ones.



Over and above, consumers who registered their purchase with the company, got an opportunity to participate in the mega jackpot, which included a chance to win an iPhone X every week, and a brand new Maruti Vitara Brezza every month during the offer period. In addition to today’s grand prize, the company will be giving away two more vehicles to the lucky winners across the country.



Commenting on the initiative, Rajesh Dahiya, Group Head, Sales, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said “Tyres are one of the most essential safety component of a vehicle, and through the Exchange Offer, we encourage the consumers to exchange their old tyres for new ones. This exchange festival also gives us an opportunity to educate consumers about the regular check-up and timely replacement of their tyres."



The company chose Maruti Vitara Brezza as the giveaway for the Grand Prize winner, as it is one of the best-selling compact SUV in India today, and is also one of the most awarded and like vehicle in its category. Apollo Tyres is also the leading original fitment tyre brand on Brezza’s ZDI+ and ZDI models.