Apollo Tyres going the distance with football

In the just started season, Apollo Tyres has notched up its visibility, by making the brand visible in over 50% of all English Premiere League matches, thereby furthering its brand presence around the world. Several campaigns have been created by Apollo Tyres to engage with the youth and the football fans world over.

The company is also one of the very few to use Augmented Reality platform effectively to engage with the football enthusiasts. Taking the association with Manchester United to the next level, Apollo launched the special edition dual branded -- Apollo and Man Utd -- tyres for the football fans in the United Kingdom, Thailand, India and the Middle East region.

Marco Paracciani, Chief Retail and Marketing Officer, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said “We continue to focus on driving our growth agenda and football remains a key element of that strategy. It’s wide following and fast adoption, also in India, has helped us tremendously in increasing Apollo Tyres’ visibility globally.”