Apollo Tyres growing in European OE market

From being a replacement market focused company in Europe, Apollo Tyres is now expanding supplies to the European Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the passenger car tyre segment. The company’s premiere brand, Vredestein, has been selected as a fitment on the Volkswagen Polo, SEAT Ibiza and Ford EcoSport, and the supplies have already begun to these car manufacturers.

“I would like to congratulate my team, which has been working relentlessly towards gaining OE approvals in Europe,” commented Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman & MD, Apollo Tyres Ltd. By entering the supply chains of world-leading carmakers such as Volkswagen, Ford and SEAT, Apollo Tyres has embarked on a very important journey with European OEMs. While these are the first few, there are several other OE approvals in the pipeline for our passenger car tyres. Such OE approvals are a testimony of our high quality products and our focus on superior design.”

Volkswagen Polo owners will enjoy the dynamic and comfortable driving performance of the Vredestein Snowtrac 5 (winter tyre), Sportrac 5 (summer tyre) or Quatrac 5 (all-season tyre). The range for the SEAT Ibiza will consist of the Vredestein Sportrac 5 and the Quatrac 5, while the Ford Ecosport will be fitted with the Vredestein Sportrac5 tyres. As Apollo Tyres has started the supplies of OE tyres for top-quality cars, the company’s new manufacturing facility in Hungary – one of the most advanced in the world – will contribute to the acceleration of Apollo Tyres’ OE journey in Europe.