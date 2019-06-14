Catering to the growing demand for the pick-up trucks in India, leading tyre major, Apollo Tyres today introduced Endumaxx brand of tyres for this segment of vehicles. As per company estimates, the light truck radial category has a potential of 1,12,000 tyres per month in India, and it is growing at a much faster pace than any other segment.



Designed and developed at the company’s Global R&D Centre, Asia in Chennai to suit the application and terrain requirements, the EnduMaxx LT tyres have been tested extensively for more than a year before being introduced today. Being produced out of Apollo Tyres’ Vadodara plant, the company will be catering to the entire market in this segment with a capacity of 80,000 tyres per month.



Apollo EnduMaxx LT tyres would be available for vehicles like Mahindra Bolero & Maxitruck, Ashok Leyland Dost & Dost+ and Tata Xenon & Yodha. This segment of vehicles grew the fastest, by 20%, in the light commercial vehicle category in India, due to the operational economics in the pick-up segment, improved connectivity with the hub and spoke model and uptick in rural demand.



Commenting on the launch, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd said “Being the leaders in the commercial vehicle segment, we were looking at gaining leadership in the pick-up vehicle segment as well. A cross-functional team comprising members from R&D, Manufacturing, Service, Business Quality and Marketing identified the gaps, which, along with our existing product experience, helped in developing the new product to suite the Indian market requirements. We are confident of gaining leadership in the pick-up vehicle segment as well with the EnduMaxx brand.”



The company has adopted a 360 degree approach covering various aspects of tyre construction, design, process and compound in the making of Apollo EnduMaxx brand of tyres. They have been designed for superior durability, mileage and fuel efficiency, which are the primary requirements in this segment of vehicles. The company has adopted new technologies like:

· tension optimised contour ply with robust belt package, which helps in higher uptime and low heat built-up

· improved process technology for increased durability and less fuel consumption

· reinforced defence against failure in bead area with added flipper protection

· new tread cap compound for improved tread mileage, cut and chip resistance and cooler running

· equipped with zig zag and extra notches which provides better grip and traction in all seasons

· stiffened blocks helps in good cornering and steering capabilities, in addition to resisting uneven wear