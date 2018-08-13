APOLLO TYRES PRESENTS NEW ALL‑SEASON MEMBER OF ALTRUST FAMILY

Following the impressive success of the Altrust Summer - winner of two major tyre tests* in 2017 - Apollo Tyres' Altrust All Season has joined the manufacturer's range of tyres. Fourteen different sizes designed and produced specially for the light truck segment will cover the most popular van sizes from 1 August onwards.

Premiered at The Tire exhibition in Cologne last May, the Apollo Altrust All Season tyres are an ideal year-round choice for vans. They are characterised by excellent braking on wet roads, optimised stability in corners and low-noise operation throughout their lifespan. They provide comfort and safety in a wide range of weather conditions. The uniform pressure distribution across the tread ensures an even wear pattern, extending the tyre's lifespan.

The Altrust All Season optimises safety thanks to excellent braking properties on wet surfaces. Its rounded footprint allows for improved water evacuation, resulting in an excellent aquaplaning performance. The tyre also guarantees high stability while cornering in all types of weather. Bridges between tread blocks in the shoulder area enhance stiffness for better cornering, while the straight and stiff structure of the sidewalls adds to the steering precision and stability.