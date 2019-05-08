APOLLO TYRES RACES BIG

Apollo Tyres’ first foray into participating in Truckfest, Europe’s largest trucking festival, was marked by an Apollo Vredestein-liveried TOR Truck Racing truck, which took pride of place on Apollo’s stand from trade day (4 May) and throughout the three-day-long event.



Were the striking MAN racing truck not enough to attract visitors to Truckfest, Apollo Tyres and TOR Truck Racing welcomed UK truck racer Shane Brereton (of TOR Truck Racing) to its driver’s seat. Fittingly, Shane made his debut at Nurburgring in 2016 and is well on his way to stardom, with several victories to his name since. The unmistakable Apollo Vredestein livery will be seen at the FIA European Truck Racing Championship’s race, at the Nurburgring, in July.



On Monday, another illustrious guest may have been spotted on the Apollo stand: former football manager Harry Redknapp joined Apollo Tyres and TOR Truck Racing team for more photo opportunities next to (or inside) the racing truck.



Steve Miller, Apollo Tyres UK TBR Sales Manager, said: “This is an exciting time for Apollo Truck, to be partners of a major festival in itself is an opportunity to promote our range of quality truck tyres. The unveiling of the ‘Apollo’ truck operated by TTR gives brand awareness across Europe as we continue to build confidence in the Apollo TBR tyre range with hauliers in a sport renowned for strength, durability and top end performance: all attributes we consider to be prevalent in our range”.