Apollo Tyres sponsors Truckfest - West Midlands and Wales Show

Global tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres sponsored Truckfest, the biggest truck festival in Europe, this year. Like in the previous month at the Peterborough venue, it displayed its range of Apollo TBR tyres at the second location, the West Midlands and Wales Show on 29/30 June, where, again, it earned rave reviews from fleet operators and local hauliers interested in its high quality tyre range designed for European operations.



The event, held on the hottest day of the year so far, saw the Apollo Tyres stand cater for a regular stream of visitors, and the promotional ‘frisbies’ ended up being utilised as cooling fans.



A visitor to the Apollo Tyres stand was Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham MBE, one of the stars of Channel 4’s ‘SAS Who Dares Wins’ and former private bodyguard for Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.



Apollo Tyres also presented two awards at the Event’s closing ceremony, ‘Best Kept New Truck’ and the prestigious ‘Best In Show’ award that was won by P J Lee and Son.



Apollo Tyres UK TBR Manager, Steve Miller commented: “The Truckfest Events are an ideal platform for Apollo Tyres to display our product range to a diverse client base, from National Fleet Operators to owner-drivers, regional operations to off-road and forestry applications, as we can cater for all of these segments confident that our range will provide the best return for an important business investment. Our range of TBR tyres is gaining more interest from fleets seeking alternative options to bring down their overall ownership costs. Our products are proving to be very durable and performance is equating to that of more established premium brands”.

