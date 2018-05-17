The recently released JD Power 2018 India Original Equipment Tyre Customer Satisfaction Index (TCSI) Study has ranked Apollo Tyres highest in the small car segment.

As per this years’ study, the small car segment translates to all the hatchbacks sold in India. JD Power’s TCSI Study also ranked Apollo Tyres #2 in the midsize cars or sedan segment. The company also received 5 star Power Circle Ratings from JD Power for both small and midsize cars.

Commenting on the JD Power TCSI Study, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “This ranking is a testimony of our consistent efforts towards improvement in product quality across categories. The numero uno ranking in small cars is a great achievement, considering that the hatchbacks translate into more than 50% of all the cars sold in India.” Apollo’s tyres, which are OE fitted in eight of the top 10 cars being sold in India, has a share of nearly 30% in the OE segment in India for small and midsized cars. Apart from the OE fitment in domestic models of several cars, company’s tyres are also OE fitted for multiple export models, as Apollo Tyres has secured Global Supplier status with various car makers.

“Sustained efforts in quality improvement among tyre brands, is being reflected in the Voice of the Customers,” said Kaustav Roy, Regional Director at JD Power, Singapore in the report. “A positive product experience, coupled with end-customer engagement, is likely to help drive replacement demand.” Key findings of the JD Power TCSI Study:

Customer’s perception of brand image is strongly influenced by tyre quality

Preference of the OE tyre brand during replacement has increased to 54% in 2018 from 48% in 2017

The replacement of tyres during the first 12-24 months of ownership is declining

Customer’s satisfaction with tyres is higher in the small cal segment than others

Customers who are highly satisfied with their OE tyres, are more likely to recommend their tyres to others

The 2018 India Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Index (TCSI) Study is based on 3620 responses from new-vehicles owners who purchased their vehicle between May 2015 and August 2016. The study was fielded between May and August 2017. The Study, now in its 18th year, measures satisfaction among original equipment tyre owners across three segments; small cars, midsize cars and utility vehicles. The study covers 12 to 24 months of ownership across four factors (listed in order of importance): appearance, durability, ride and traction/handling.