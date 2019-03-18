The prestigious Golden Peacock Award 2019 for ‘innovative product and service’ was accorded to Apollo Tyres recently, at a function held at Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai. P K Mohamed, Chief Advisor, R&D, Apollo Tyres Ltd received the award from the Minister of Economy, UAE, His Excellency Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri. Also present on the occasion was Ambassador of India to UAE, His Excellency Shri Navdeep Singh Suri.



Apollo Tyres received this award for the development of first ‘zero degree steel belted’ motorcycle radial tyres in India. The tyre, named Apollo Alpha H1 has been created employing world class steel radial technology, which has been suitably modified for assured performance in the premium bike segment in tougher markets of India.



The Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service awards are designed to encourage systemic innovation in organisations.

