European premium tyre manufacturer Apollo Vredestein made a cameo appearance with a stand at the ESPCC Cumbria International Motor Show, sponsoring local tyre and auto centre Westgate Tyres by providing a set of Vredestein Quatrac 5 all-season tyres as one of the prizes on offer.



Always keen to support local initiatives and businesses, Apollo Vredestein’s presence well suited the luxurious yet intimate atmosphere of an event which attracted the general public, collectors, buyers and automotive enthusiasts alike.



The Quatrac 5 choice as a prize is evidence of the tyre manufacturer’s continuous effort to promote safety for motoring in all kinds of weather. Vredestein is particularly well-known for its high quality, award-winning all-season tyre range, catering for passenger vehicles all the way to high-end performance cars.



“It was quite a fitting tribute to the spirit of the show,” said Apollo Vredestein Regional Sales Manager Stephen Graham “as a celebration of the very best of luxury brands and valuable sportscars, the Elite Sports and Performance Car Club’s International Motor Show was well attended. We were happy to support both the event and local tyre business Westgate Tyres with our presence and a prize.”



“We can’t thank Apollo Vredestein enough for the support they gave Westgate Tyres at the ESPCC,” said Sophie Bailey, Westgate Tyres Sales Director. “Paula Turnough, winner of the Quatrac 5s donated by Vredestein, was very happy to have her brand new set of tyres, and has already noticed how much quieter they are than the previous brand she used. We look forward to future cooperation, and here’s to the next show!”

