European premium tyre manufacturer Apollo Vredestein was a key sponsor at the second annual FTA Logistics Awards this month.



Apollo Vredestein is already a partner in FTA’s Van Excellence scheme, an innovative initiative designed to recognise excellence within the commercial vehicle sector and improve operational standards. At the event, which took place at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, Apollo Vredestein celebrated endevours and leadership, as well as the vital role played by logistics and innovation in the sector, by sponsoring the Most Innovative Product of the Year award.



Apollo Vredestein UK Country Manager Karl Nayor, who delivered the award to TRAILAR, says: “Apollo Vredestein joined the largest and most influential business organisation in the logistics sector precisely to acknowledge success and innovation across an industry which is seldom praised for the role played in ensuring fleet performance is not achieved at the expense of safety. We contribute to keeping British business moving by pursuing excellence and improve operational standards in the sector.”