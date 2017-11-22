Apollo Vredestein Sponsors Two Winners at ACFO Awards Dinner

Apollo Vredestein’s sponsorship of two award categories at last week’s ACFO annual Awards Dinner is part of the European brand’s plans to grow in the fleet industry, supporting the sector and its operators.

“Small Van of The Year” and “Large Van of The Year” were awarded to the Ford Transit Connect and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter respectively: Apollo Vredestein’s Fleet and Lease Manager Ricky Mitchell was on hand to present the prizes at the ACFO annual celebrations.

“ACFO has been an important collective voice for the UK fleet decision-makers and other suppliers for over 40 years,” says Mitchell. “Apollo Vredestein’s Comtrac 2 All Season van tyres are the perfect answer to operators’ needs to have tyres which can be relied on to deliver performance and cost-savings safely and throughout the seasons.”

Apollo Vredestein is finalising its 2018 strategy to consolidate its new position in the fleet industry by focusing on the sector’s familiarisation with the tyre manufacturer’s products and encouraging long-term partnerships.